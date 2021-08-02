Last Updated:

US: Delta Variant And Respiratory Virus Infections Rise Among Children, Experts Concerned

The lethal COVID contagion, with its multiple variants, has affected children across the world, disrupting their lives and jeopardizing their health.

COVID

What is RSV?

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention describes Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV is a flu-like illness that is more likely to affect children and older people. The symptoms for the same encompass runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and fever. Usually, the infection spreads in the fall, however, its exacerbated transmissions during the summertime, especially in June and July, has left the experts concerned. 

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dr. Heather Haq, a paediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, described an increase in both coronavirus and RSV hospitalizations. Haq is also the chief medical officer for the Baylor College of Medicine International Pediatric AIDS Initiative at Texas Children’s Hospital. In one of her tweets, she even mentioned that COVID admissions in her medical centre are up 500 per cent and currently 80 per cent of cases in the hospital are due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Meanwhile, US top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a dire warning on Sunday saying that more “pain and suffering” will be witnessed as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the United States fuelled by the highly contagious delta variant. Although, Fauci added that he doesn’t foresee more lockdowns in the US. Biden’s White House’s chief medical adviser said in his televised remarks, “So we’re looking, not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again, the solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening.” Since the outbreak of pandemics in the United States, it has registered a total of 35,768,924 cases and 629,380 fataltiies, according to the latest tally by Worldometers. 

