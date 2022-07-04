US Denounces Copenhagen Mall Shooting; Blinken Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives

Hours after a gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital resulting in the killing of three people, the United States has termed the attack a "coward" attempt to terrorise the peaceful country. While taking to the microblogging site on Monday, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of today’s cowardly attack in Copenhagen." The remarks from the US came in response to a recent mass shooting at Field’s-- one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital-- on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Police, a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested merely 11 minutes after the crime was reported on Sunday. While speaking to the reporters, Copenhagen police inspector Soren Thomassen, said that the police received a call regarding the incident at 5.37 pm on July 3. According to Thomassen, the security agents reacted swiftly to the call and arrested a man who is in his 20s. He informed that the victims included a man in his 40s and two young people and added several others were injured. However, when the media asked for specific details about the accused and the victim, he refused to share the details, citing security concerns. The inspector described the suspect as an "ethnic Dane,"-- a phrase typically used in Denmark to mean someone is white.

The accused told one of the people that the rifle was not real

He said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting and added there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the brutal killing. Notably, gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark. According to witnesses, the man was wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt, and was equipped with a rifle. An eyewitness, Mahdi Al-Wazni, told Danish broadcaster TV2 that the accused seemed very violent and angry. Al-Wazni said he spoke to him and said the rifle wasn’t real as he was filming him. "He spoke to me and said it (the rifle) isn’t real as I was filming him. He seemed very proud of what he was doing," he told TV2.

Danish PM calls the incident a cruel attack on humanity

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen took to social media and called the Copenhagen mall shooting a "cruel attack" on humanity. "Denmark was hit by a horrific attack on Sunday night. Several people have been killed. Even more, people were injured. Innocent families out shopping or eating. Children, young and adults Sending my deepest sympathy to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote on Facebook. "We have all been brutally ripped out of the bright summer that we had just started. This is beyond comprehension. Heartbreaking. Meaningless. Our beautiful and normally so safe capital was changed in a split second," she added.

