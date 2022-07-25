US Denounces Myanmar Military Regime's Decision To Execute 4 Pro-democracy Activists

As the Myanmar military's execution of four pro-democracy leaders and elected officials has drawn widespread criticism, the United States also strongly denounced the action on Monday. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the executed people have been identified as Phyo Zeya Thaw, Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw. Myanmar's military regime went ahead with executions despite international appeals for clemency for the four political prisoners, including from experts at the United Nations.

"We condemn the military regime's execution of pro-democracy leaders and elected officials for exercising their fundamental freedoms. We join the people of Myanmar in mourning the loss of Ko Jimmy, Phyo Zeya Thaw, Hla Myo Aung, and Aung Thura Zaw. Our deepest condolences to their families and many friends [sic]," the US embassy in Burma wrote in a Twitter post. According to media reports, those executed include a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of targeted killing after the country’s takeover by the military in 2021.

'An act of utter cruelty'

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, declined to comment on the killings, stating that Beijing always follows the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. Notably, China has been a longtime friend of Myanmar's military junta. However, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned the incident, saying the executions will further isolate Myanmar from the international community. Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director for Human Rights Watch, stated that the execution of four political prisoners was an "act of utter cruelty" by the military regime.

The unstable situation exacerbated armed violence in Myanmar: OCHA

"These executions, including of activist Ko Jimmy and opposition lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, followed grossly unjust and politically motivated military trials. This horrific news was compounded by the junta’s failure to notify the men’s families, who learned about the executions through the junta’s media reports," Pearson stated in a statement.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) claimed in its report that the unstable situation in Myanmar following the February 2021 coup has exacerbated armed violence and subsequent population displacement both inside and across borders. It further stated that the security situation in Southeast Myanmar continues to worsen with the escalation of armed conflicts in the region.

