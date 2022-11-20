US Deploys Fighter Jets Near North Korea Borders Following Pyongyang's ICBM Launch

Hours after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday, the United States deployed supersonic bombers and fighter jets. According to South Korea's joint chiefs of staff, the B-1B bombers conducted joint aerial drills with other South Korean and US warplanes. Further, it said the latest action from the Biden administration demonstrated an "iron-clad" US security commitment to South Korea and the allies. "We detected the ICBM launch from North Korea’s capital region around 10:15 am," it said. According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missile flew 1,000 kilometres with a maximum altitude of 6,000-6,100 kilometres.

Earlier on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched the second major weapon that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the US mainland. During the launch, Kim was seen visiting the launch site with his daughter. However, KCNA didn’t provide further details about her like her name and age. Also, the North’s state media said that Kim had observed the launch with his wife Ri Sol Ju and other officials the previous day.

US warns of concrete action following North Korea missile launch

Meanwhile, after the launch, the US condemned the launch and said it would take appropriate measures in order to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies including South Korea and Japan. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was currently in Bangkok, met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand and discussed the major development. “We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.”

North has boosted its nuke capabilities

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past few months. As per multiple media reports, it has test-fired about 30 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In April, it fired a newly-built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.

Image: AP