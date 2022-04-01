US Deputy NSA for International Economics Daleep Singh, had productive interactions with his Indian counterparts, the White House said on Thursday. Singh, was on a two day visit to India starting March 30 wherein he discussed a range of issues including consequences of Russia’s "unjustified and unprovoked" war and development of Indo-Pacific economy. His visit came ahead of a US and India 2+2 meeting which is scheduled for April 11.

Addressing a Press Conference, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said that Singh, in New Delhi, held consultations with the government of India and advanced a range of issues in the US-India economic relationship and strategic partnership. Furthermore, he promoted inclusive economic growth and prosperity and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Talking about the ongoing war in Ukraine, she informed that the US official deliberated upon methods to mitigate the effects of the war on the global economy.

“In New Delhi, he discussed the priorities of the Biden administration, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better, world and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework,” she told reporters.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa Daleep Singh.



Discussed 🇮🇳🇺🇸 economic cooperation & strategic partnership. Look forward to working together on global issues of mutual interest, including in G20. pic.twitter.com/6NkYnteuxe — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 31, 2022

Singh helped to coordinate sanctions on Russia's central bank

Interestingly, Singh was one of the first to identify Moscow’s dependence on foreign capital and technology. Taking advantage of the same, he helped to coordinate sanctions on Russia's central bank, as the US, EU, UK and Canada prohibited their banks from doing business with the Russian central bank. Later, Singh remarked, "No entity as large as the Russian Central Bank, nor so important to the global economy, had been sanctioned in modern times."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, NATO has refused to directly interfere in the ongoing conflict but has increasingly supplied combat equipment and weapons to Ukrainian troops. Previously, Germany had provided 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

(Image: MEAIndia/Twitter)