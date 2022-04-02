US Deputy NSA Held Consultations With India On American Sanctions Against Russia: WH

US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh held close consultations on sanctions imposed on Russia with his Indian counterparts, a White House statement said. The top American official was on a two day visit to India which ended on April 1. During his visit, he held detailed talks with Indian lawmakers discussing a wide range of issues including the Russia-Ukraine war and Indo-Pacific region inter alia.

His meeting included that with Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra, Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. As the Russian invasion of its western neighbor continued for a fifth week, Singh discussed Indian counterparts about the destabilising economic impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine. His agenda also encompassed discussion on strengthening the economy of the Indo-Pacific region. In recent times, America's geopolitical rival China has bolstered its presence in the Indo-Pacific with an apparent aim to alter the status quo.

"Singh consulted with Indian counterparts on the goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia and ways to cooperate on addressing global food insecurity and global energy prices. Singh and his counterparts also advanced ongoing discussions about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, delivering high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World, the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and strengthening the global economy. The conversations were productive and both sides committed to continue their close consultations," the White House said.

Singh helped to coordinate sanctions on Russia's central bank

Interestingly, Singh was one of the first to identify Moscow’s dependence on foreign capital and technology. Taking advantage of the same, he helped to coordinate US sanctions on Russia's central bank, as the US, EU, UK and Canada prohibited their banks from doing business with the Russian central bank. Later, Singh remarked, "No entity as large as the Russian Central Bank, nor so important to the global economy, had been sanctioned in modern times." Notably, his visit to New Delhi came ahead of a US and India 2+2 meeting which is scheduled for April 11.

