US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman To Visit China Amid Rising Tensions

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend on a visit which comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing on multiple fronts, the State Department said on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Sherman will travel to Tianjlin and hold the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and State Councillor. After China, Wendy is scheduled to visit Oman on July 27.

Wendy Sherman to meet Wang Yi

The State Department said Sherman’s discussions with Chinese officials "are part of ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with People’s Republic of China officials to advance US interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship".

In the statement, the State Department added that the Deputy Secretary will "discuss areas where we have serious concerns about PRC actions, as well as areas where our interests align". Since Biden took office, Sherman will be the highest-ranking US official to visit China.

It is worth mentioning that Sherman’s visit to China comes amid soaring tensions between US and China. On July 19, the Biden administration and Western allies blamed China for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software, according to AP. They alleged that criminal hackers associated with the Chinese government have carried out ransomware and other illicit cyber operations.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden addressed the recent hacking incidents and said that the US will join the European nations to expose the scale of China’s activity and will also take steps to counter it. He further also added that the investigation into the cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange Server isn’t finished but added that the Chinese government bears responsibility. The Chinese officials however on July 20, denied carrying out a massive hack of key Microsoft servers. The Chinese Embassy in Wellington described the allegations as “totally groundless and irresponsible” and a “malicious smear”. According to a press release, China expressed “strong dissatisfaction” and “firm opposition”.

IMAGE: WendyRSherman/Twitter/PTI

(Inputs from AP)