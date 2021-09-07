US Destroyed Equipment Worth '100s Of Millions' Before Leaving Kabul, Claims Taliban

On Monday, September 6, The Taliban allowed media persons inside the operational centre of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Kabul and claimed that US personnel destroyed weapons worth "100s of million dollars" before leaving Kabul, reported TOLO News.

ocated in Kabul's Deh Sab area, the centre is named "Eagle," where Afghan NDS 01 forces and US intelligence officers were reportedly stationed. The Taliban further claimed the US military also destroyed a large number of military equipment and documents. It is worth noting here that the US announced the completion of its massive evacuation operations in Afghanistan on August 30 when American soldier- Major General Chris Donahue boarded a US C-17 aircraft marking the end of a 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

'US troops destroyed hundreds of Humvees, armoured tanks and weapons'

Speaking to TOLO News, Mawlawi Athnain, the commander of the camp, said that they destroyed hundreds of Humvees, armoured tanks, weapons and anything that could have been used. The Taliban also claimed that US soldiers also destroyed military hardware and helicopters at the Kabul airport before leaving the war-ravaged country.

Amid fear of mines, Taliban forces stationed at the camp have refrained from entering some rooms. As many as 13 US soldiers were killed in the Kabul blast last month. They were involved in assisting a chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans after the Taliban's stunning takeover on August 15. Out of 13 fallen soldiers, 11 were Marines, one was an Army soldier and one a Navy corpsman.

'Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund named Afghanistan's new head'

It is pertinent to mention here that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body, has been appointed as Afghanistan's new head, PTI reported, citing a Pakistani media report. Meanwhile, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and Mullah Abdus Salam are expected to be Akhund's deputies, The News International reported, citing multiple sources. The report also stated that the insurgent group's top leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada proposed Mullah Hassan's name to be the leader of the government. This new government in Kabul is likely to be announced next week and will be based on the lines of the Iranian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image Credits: AP)