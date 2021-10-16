US DFC COO To Visit India To Boost Vaccine Manufacturing As Part Of Quad's Commitment

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) David Marchick will visit India from October 24 to 26 with the goal of advancing DFC investments that assist promote global health and boost COVID-19 vaccine production capacity. Marchick is also planning a trip to South Africa. His trip to both countries is set to begin on October 18 and end on October 26.

DFC's media advisory stated, "COO Marchick and the travelling delegation will arrive in India on October 24, 2021. In Hyderabad, the delegation will visit the offices of Biological E, the Indian vaccine manufacturer, and participate in a signing ceremony to open a new facility with substantial capacity for vaccine manufacturing. This work is in support of the historic commitment set out by President Biden and his counterparts in the "Quad" - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States."

The COO will be accompanied by DFC Vice President of Development Credit Jim Polan and other senior DFC officials, according to the media announcement. Before coming to India, Marchick will visit South Africa, where he would go to Africa Data Centres, a DFC client that is establishing and expanding vital technological infrastructure across Africa. According to the media advisory, the group will tour Aspen Pharmacare's sterile facilities in Gqeberha, Africa's largest pharmaceutical factory, as well as meet with other pharmaceutical manufacturers crucial to the COVID-19 response.

President Biden has indicated that the only way to battle COVID-19 is to terminate the pandemic both at home and abroad by vaccinating Americans at home and non-Americans abroad, according to the DFC's media warning. The US has pledged to donate 1.1 billion vaccine doses and has already dispatched about 200 million to underdeveloped countries. According to the recommendation, DFC's financial tools are supporting expansion in vaccine manufacturing capacity in a variety of geographies, using a variety of technologies, and in both major and small countries.

DFC's financing is already expected to help expand capacity to produce over 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally by the end of 2022, with further projects in the works. Under DFC's Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, the agency is also working on extending access to key medications and introducing medical equipment suited for low-resource areas.

