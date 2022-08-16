US 'disgust' Over Iran Blaming Salman Rushdie & Supporters For His Stabbing Attack

The United States on Monday expressed ‘disgust’ over Iran denying involvement in the stabbing of Indian-born British-American novelist Salman Rushdie and instead justifying the attack. Condemning the first public remarks of Iran’s authorities on the bloodshed involving the 75-year-old, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “It’s despicable; it’s disgusting. We condemn it.” This came after a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran does not “consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters” for the stabbing attack.

Denouncing the remarks, which came at least three days after Rushdie was stabbed multiple times while attending a literary event in the US, Price told reporters in Washington that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “made the point that Salman Rushdie has been under threat for decades now. And it is no secret that the Iranian regime has been central to the threats against his life over the course of years now”.

“We have heard Iranian officials seek to incite to violence over the years – of course, with the initial fatwah, but even more recently with the gloating that has taken place in the aftermath of this attack on his life. This is something that is absolutely outrageous, it’s despicable, and we want it to be very clear that it is not something that we can tolerate,” he added.

The renowned author has faced death threats for over three decades over his novel “The Satanic Verses” which angered Muslims due to its depiction of the Prophet Muhammad. Slamming his novel’s content as blasphemous, in 1989 Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa of Islamic edict that demanded Rushdie’s death. It is pertinent to note that even though Iran’s focus deviated from the author, the decree still stands. A semi official Iranian foundation, which is yet to comment on the attack, had even posted a bounty of more than $3 million for his killing, stated AP.

When asked about the attack on Rushdie, Kanaani had said, “Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don’t consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters”. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson also said, “In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran” while adding, "We believe that the insults made and the support he received was an insult against followers of all religions."

Rushdie's 'feisty sense of humour intact' as he recovers in hospital

Meanwhile, his son Zafar Rushdie said that the 75-year-old’s “usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact” as he remains in critical condition in a hospital following the stabbing attack. In a family statement shared on social media, Zafar said that his father is “pulling through” as he fights severe, life-changing injuries after the Mumbai-born journalist was stabbed in what US authorities described as a “targetted” and “preplanned” attack.

The 75-year-old renowned journalist was taken off the ventilator on Saturday and could talk after the stabbing incident at a literary event in New York state on Friday. His son Zafar said on August 14 that his family was “extremely relieved” that the best-selling author was taken off the ventilator and artificial oxygen on Saturday as the novelist was able to speak.

Image: AP