US Dismisses Israel's Claims That Talks To Revive Stalled Nuclear Deal With Iran Failed

The United States on Monday dismissed Israel's claims that talks to revive the stalled nuclear deal have failed with Iran. This comes after a senior Israeli official claimed that President Joe Biden-led administration has completely abandoned the negotiations over Iran nuclear deal. Reacting to this, the US State Department stated that efforts to reach an agreement with Iran are very much on course.

"We have been and are continuing to seek a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) because President Biden is convinced that this is the best way to deliver on his commitment not to allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon,” a spokesperson for the US State Department said, as per The Times of Israel.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli official claimed that the US and most of the European nations are not willing to be part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "Some claim that the deal fell apart because of Iran’s response to the final proposal drafted by the EU; others say it’s because EU Foreign Affairs head Josep Borrell and his chief of staff Enrique Mora got ahead of themselves in the talks. Meanwhile, some also argue that the Biden administration hardened its positions vis-à-vis Iran as a result of Israeli lobbying against the JCPOA," the official added.

Israel opposes revival of Iran nuclear deal

It is to be noted here that Israel has continuously opposed the revival of the nuclear deal, which is stalled since 2015. Since the resumption of discussions for Iran's 2015 JCPOA in Vienna, Israel has been urging the US to cancel the deal with the rival country it accuses of supporting terrorist organisations. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stressed that his government would keep pressurizing the Biden administration to forgo reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.

“This is not a good deal. It was not a good deal when it was signed back in 2015. Today, the dangers it entails are even greater," he claimed, as per Fox News. Notably, former US President Donald Trump-led administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and also reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil sector citing Tehran's breach of the terms and obligations under the agreement.

