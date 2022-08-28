US Donates 3,000 Metric Tons Of Food For Sri Lankan School Children Amid Economic Crisis

The United States on Saturday donated 320 metric tons of split yellow peas as a part of 3,000 metric tons of food to nourish school children across Sri Lanka. The contribution was made in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and in partnership with Save the Children and is a part of a larger one of 3,000 metric tons of food donations for the Southeast Asian country marred with the devastating economic turmoil and financial crisis.

“This donation from the American people targets the most vulnerable Sri Lankans, children and enables them to focus on their schooling rather than on their hunger," US Ambassador Julie Chung said in a statement released by US Embassy in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, she said, "Every nourishing meal will be a testament to the US’s commitment to helping all Sri Lankans emerge from the worst economic crisis since the country’s independence."

Shipment felicitated by USDA McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program

The food donation was made to Colombo in a ceremony attended by Dr Susil Premajayantha, Minister of Education, and representatives from the Ministry of Health, the National Planning Department, and Save the Children in presence of Ambassador Julie Chung. The shipment was felicitated by the USDA McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program. The five-year $26 million project is aimed at providing immediate emergency assistance to the food insecure to improve literacy and attendance by reducing hunger.

"The donation reflects the US’s larger efforts to scale up food security operations worldwide to provide record amounts of immediate emergency assistance in order to save lives and alleviate suffering," said US embassy in a statement. "Food security programs are just one component of the longstanding partnership between the American and Sri Lankan people to support Sri Lanka’s development journey and promote economic sustainability," it added.

USDA and its partner Save the Children jointly work with the Sri Lankan government and local communities and have ensured that the food reaches those most in need during the tough times as the country battles economic woes. Between June 2021 and January 2022 the project, known as Promoting Autonomy for Literacy and Attentiveness through Market Alliances (PALAM/A), donated protein supplements twice in the form of split yellow peas and Alaskan pink salmon to more than 1,05,000 children and their families in Sri Lanka. As many as 4,60,000 Sri Lankans in total benefitted from the scheme majorly during COVID-19 lockdowns that triggered the scarcity of food. PALAM/A has also provided supplemental nutrition to approximately 50,000 school children.