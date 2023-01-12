US Doubtful That China’s ‘provocative’ Activities Hint At Imminent Invasion Of Taiwan

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, at a press conference on Wednesday, acknowledged an evident increase in China’s defence activities around Taiwan but expressed skepticism over the possibility of an impending invasion of the island nation. Speaking at the conference after attending a meeting between foreign policy and defence chiefs of the United States and Japan, Austin said that he “seriously” doubts an imminent invasion.

"I won’t second-guess Mr Xi but I will tell you that what we’re seeing recently is some very provocative behavior on the part of China’s forces and their attempt to reestablish a new normal," he said. "We’ve seen increased activity, aerial activity in the straits, we’ve seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan and again, we believe that they endeavor to establish a new normal," Austin continued.

"But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, you know, I seriously doubt that," the US Secretary of Defense added. Furthermore, he urged China to express openness in communications, emphasizing that “dialogue is enormously important.”

The Pentagon chief’s statement came after he took part in a meeting with his Japanese counterparts to express the Biden administration’s aim to help Japan boost “counter-strike capability.” "In our meeting today we strongly endorsed Japan's decision to acquire a counter-strike capability, and we affirm that close coordination on employing this capability will strengthen the US-Japan alliance," Austin said alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

The China-Taiwan conflict

Meanwhile, the conflict between China and Taiwan continues to witness its escalation, which was triggered shortly after ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the latter in August 2022. The visit sparked condemnation of China, which called it an act of separatism.

Subsequently, several military drills were conducted in the area. The tensions arose due to China’s belief that Taiwan is one of its provinces and needs to be incorporated back into the nation, even though it has been running through self-governance since 1949.