US Drone That Killed Al Qaeda Chief Al Zawahiri Likely Flew From Kyrgyzstan, Says Report

A US drone that killed Ayman Al Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda, on July 31 in Kabul, Afghanistan, may have taken off from an airbase in Kyrgyzstan, according to a media report. The Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the attack was launched from Ganci Airbase, a US transit facility located in the northern Kyrgyz city of Manas.

In Kyrgyzstan, close to the Bishkek international airport, there used to be a US military base called Ganci, according to the report published in Dawn that cited the US Department of Defence. In June 2014, the US Air Force, which had been running it, turned it over to the Kyrgyz military. The US administration, however, has made no comments regarding the precise location or route of the drone's takeoff or flight.

"Zawahiri was killed in an over-the-horizon operation in downtown Kabul, where he was residing as a guest of the Taliban. The house was struck by two Hellfire missiles in a precision, counterterrorism operation at 6:18am Kabul time on Sunday," the US Department of Defence said in a statement.

The Haqqani network terror group was in the know of the presence of the al-Qaeda leader in Kabul, according to the US. Moreover, following Zawahiri's death, the US State Department sent out an international alert. Notably, Al Zawahiri was one of the most wanted terrorists in the world and the mastermind of the US' September 11 attacks.

Al Zawahiri killing

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon, played a significant role in the planning of 9/11 and served as Osama Bin Laden's personal doctor. The attack was carried out by an Air Force drone under the direction of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). US announced that Zawahiri was the only victim of the strike and that no one from his family was hurt. While this was going on, the Taliban announced Zawahiri's death and denounced the drone attack in Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, claimed in a statement that an attack on a residence in the capital violated "international principles." In response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that by harbouring and protecting the Al-Qaeda leader, the Taliban had flagrantly broken the terms of the Doha Agreement.

Image: AP