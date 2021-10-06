US Dy Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman Arrives In Delhi, To Hold Talks On Bilateral Ties

US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman on Tuesday, October 5 arrived in New Delhi, India for her two-day visit to review India-US bilateral ties, as well as hold discussions about the regional and global issues, news agency ANI reported. Sherman will spend October 7 in Mumbai and will leave for Pakistan after her October 5-7 visit to India.

The US Deputy Secretary of State will meet India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. She will also hold a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 6 to review India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

The two counterparts will also exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues. Sherman will also participate in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in a statement.

In her meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the US diplomat will hold regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. In Mumbai, Sherman will engage with business and civil society partners after attending the civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit in Delhi organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC), the MEA informed in a release. Sherman's visit comes ahead of India and the US' first 2+2 summit under the Biden administration scheduled for November 2021.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on October 5 informed on Twitter: "US Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman arrives in Delhi for engagements covering bilateral, regional and global issues.”

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman arrives in Delhi for engagements covering bilateral, regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/1iZdVpV0fj — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 5, 2021

US State Department meanwhile informed in a release: “Sherman will be in New Delhi on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit. On October 7, she will travel to Mumbai for her engagements with business and civil society."

Sherman meets Uzbekistan FM, to visit Islamabad next

Before arriving in Delhi, Sherman visited Switzerland and Uzbekistan where she met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and an interagency delegation in Tashkent. The Deputy Secretary congratulated Foreign Minister Kamilov and the Uzbek people on Uzbekistan’s 30th year of independence and thanked them for Uzbekistan’s constructive engagement in Afghanistan. According to Pakistan’s The Nation newspaper, Sherman’s visit from October 7 in Islamabad will be one of the first high-level official visits since Joe Biden assumed Presidency, after CIA chief Bill Burns' official visit on September 9. Sherman is expected to hold meetings with senior Islamabad officials. Sherman's visit comes on the sidelines of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mahmood Shah Qureshi during the 76th UNGA.