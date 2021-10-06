US Dy Secy Discusses India's Leadership On COVID Vaccine Production With Medical Experts

United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 5, met researchers and public health advocates.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman informed about the meeting she had with medical researchers and public health advocates. During the meeting, they held discussions on the COVID pandemic and vaccine production, news agency ANI reported.

'We talked about everything they’re doing to save lives': Wendy Sherman

While sharing pictures of her meeting on Twitter, Sherman said, "It was a pleasure to meet with medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi today. We talked about everything they’re doing to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic—and India’s leadership on vaccine production and assistance".

The United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be in India from October 5 to October 7. During her visit, Sherman will discuss 'regional and global issues' and review the 'India-US bilateral agenda'.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed through a statement on October 5 that US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday, October 6. Sherman is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Both the diplomats will meet on October 6 to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

The two counterparts will discuss issues related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and 'contemporary global issues'. According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary harsh Shringla will also participate in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC) on October 6. The Ministry of External Affairs statement said, "Deputy Secretary Sherman's visit will be useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Last month, Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at India House. Senior officials from the US Department of State, National Security Council and Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate were also present at India House. Taking to Twitter, Taranjit Singh Sandhu shared glimpses of the interaction held between the dignitaries including Wendy Sherman. In his tweet, Sandhu mentioned that they interacted on various facets of the India-US partnership.

