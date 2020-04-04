COVID-19: Cuba Alleges US Embargo Blocked Coronavirus Aid Shipment

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban officials have alleged that a shipment of coronavirus aid that was bound for the country was blocked by the U.S. embargo on the island. According to reports, the shipment of aid that contained 100,000 facemasks and a few COVID-19 test kits was being sent by Asia’s richest man, Jack Ma, through the Jack Ma Foundation.

According to reports, Carlos M. Pereira, Cuba’s ambassador to China, revealed in a blog post that Jack Ma’s foundation was unable to deliver aid to Cuba because the cargo carrier of Colombia-based Avianca Airlines refused to take the materials to Cuba because its major shareholder is a US-based company and is thus subject to the trade embargo on Cuba. While the embargo placed by the US has exceptions for food and medical aid, companies are nevertheless apprehensive in carrying out tasks related to financing or transportation due to fears of fines and prosecutions under the embargo.

As per reports, International Human Rights Organizations have been asking the US to lift its sanctions on countries like Venezuela, Cuba and Iran during the coronavirus epidemic so that aid may freely flow into these countries.

Just a few days ago, in a bid to be extra cautious towards the growing number of coronavirus cases, the Cuban government reportedly decided on March 31 that it will be suspending the arrival of all international passenger flights and also asking foreign boats to withdraw from the Caribbean island’s shore to curb the spread the disease.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reportedly said in a meeting that it's the responsibility of all to eliminate the arrivals of passengers who continue to be a threat to people’s health The PM also clarified that despite this lockdown, the country will remain open for trade, commerce, and donations. Cuba reported its first coronavirus confirmed case three weeks ago when a group of Italian tourists entered the country. The officials have isolated suspected nearly 3,000 people and are being monitored by the medical experts.

(With Inputs from AP)

