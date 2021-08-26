US Embassy In Afghanistan Tells Americans Outside Kabul Airport To Leave After Twin Blasts

As thousands awaited evacuation inside and outside the Kabul airport, two explosions went off on Thursday killing 11 and injuring 15, as per the latest estimates which are likely to grow as more information becomes known. As per Republic sources on the ground, the first explosion took place as a result of a suicide bombing, and it was followed by gunfire.

With the US confirming American casualties, the US embassy in Kabul has issued a security alert and forbidden its citizens from visit the airport. The advisory also urged the US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of the Kabul airport now should leave immediately.

US Embassy in Kabul's advisory after explosion outside Kabul airport

Warnings of terror attack in Kabul

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts. Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan's Islamic State group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban's freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC early Thursday there was very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack at the airport, possibly within hours. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the U.S. and other countries about the threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people.

The acting U.S. ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling. But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details and did not say whether the threat remained.

