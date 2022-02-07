US Envoy For N Korea To Hold Meeting With S Korea, Japan To Discuss Missile Launches

Amid the concerns of North Korea's ballistic missile launches, the US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim will meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts this week to discuss measures to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula. The US State Department announced that Kim will visit Honolulu, Hawaii, from February 10 to 15, for a meeting with Noh Kyu-duk of South Korea and Funakoshi Takehiro of Japan.

The State Department issued a statement stating that the Special Representative Kim will host a trilateral meeting with Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro and Republic of Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss a wide range of issues, including the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the immediate resolution of the abductions issue.

Last week, the envoys had a three-way phone chat just after North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Pyongyang's longest-range rocket since late 2017, according to Yonhap News. The three envoys will be accompanied by their foreign ministers, who will meet in three-way discussions on Saturday. The State Department also announced that Kim Sung, Noh Kyu-duk, and Funakoshi will also attend the February 12 Trilateral Ministerial Meeting, where the United States will reaffirm its commitment to regional security and long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The talks come after a succession of North Korean missile launches that the US has labelled as grave violations of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, according to Yonhap News. The United Nations Security Council has long prohibited North Korea from conducting nuclear tests or launching ballistic missiles, but the US and others claim the country launched nine ballistic missiles in January, the most in a single month in the country's nuclear and missile programmes' history.

Stolen millions of dollars in crypto to support missile programme

In the meanwhile, a UN report suggests that North Korean cyber-attacks have stolen millions of dollars in cryptocurrency to support the country's missile programmes. The investigators find that cybercriminals stole more than $50 million in digital assets between 2020 and mid-2021, according to BBC. They further stated that it is an essential source of income for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Image: AP