As Afghan women continue to get oppressed under the Taliban regime, the United States' diplomatic envoy to Afghanistan has a solution, but not everyone likes it. Karen Decker, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to Afghanistan, drew flak on social media after suggesting on Wednesday that the women of Afghanistan need American movements like 'Black Girl Magic' to release themselves from the shackles of the Taliban.

“Are Afghans familiar with #BlackGirlMagic and the movement it inspired? Do Afghan girls need a similar movement? What about Afghan Women? Teach me, ready to learn," she said in a tweet while tagging Hollywood icons Beyonce, Lizzo, and Regina King. The post, which has now been deleted, garnered ridicule and condemnation from several users on Twitter, including former US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

"What the h*ll is this? Apparently the Biden Administration isn’t embarrassed enough already by their Afghanistan debacle," he wrote. Florida Congressman Mike Waltz tweeted, "I’m speechless. Caligula making his horse a senator was less laughable than this," as another user wrote, "We have the least serious goddamn imperial government ever."

What the hell is this? Apparently the Biden Administration isn’t embarrassed enough already by their Afghanistan debacle… https://t.co/a3udpcNH12 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2023

We have the least serious goddamn imperial government ever



Caligula making his horse a senator was less laughable than this. https://t.co/si1oNIxGgi — Eric Richards (@EricRichards22) February 15, 2023

Decker takes strong stance against the Taliban

Since being appointed to the post, Decker has expressed sharp criticism for the Taliban for its ban on women pursuing university-level education. She also often posts about Black activism. "I ran up against the tweet limit, not the list of names. Afghan women are being denied the chance to study science. What kind of scientists does Afghanistan need? #Black History Month #LetAfghanGirlsLearn," the envoy tweeted on February 11.

In the now-deleted tweet, Decker referred to Black Girl Magic, a movement that rose to prominence in 2016 on social media and focused on highlighting the accomplishments of women of the Black community. Pictures of conventionally attractive African-Americans were also shared widely on the internet as part of the movement.