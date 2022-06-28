US Envoy Holds Talks With Sri Lankan PM About Ways To Extend Support Amid Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence, the worst ever since the country became independent in 1948, senior officials from the United States have reached the island nations and pledged monetary help to minimise the unprecedented crisis. According to the statement released by the US Embassy, the delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia, Robert Kaproth, and Deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, Kelly Keiderling met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Notably, the officials will stay for the next four days where they will be meeting with a range of political representatives, economists, and international organisations. The officials will brief the US officials on the current situation of the country and will explore the most effective ways for the US to support Sri Lankans who have been the brunt of the economic crisis for the last six months.

"The officials will explore the most effective ways for the US to support Sri Lankans in need, Sri Lankans working to resolve the current economic crisis, and Sri Lankans planning for a sustainable and inclusive economy for the future," the US Embassy said in a statement.

"This visit underscores our ongoing commitment to the security and prosperity of the Sri Lankan people," said Julie Chung, US ambassador to Sri Lanka.

According to Chung, the US has been supporting economic growth and strengthening democratic institutions since the onset of the crisis. She said America pledged to provide $120 million in new financing for small and medium-sized businesses, $27 million to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis. Besides, $6 million was committed to new grants for livelihoods and technical assistance on financial reform, she said.

Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe met senior officials of the US Department of Defence (Pentagon) at his residence and briefed them on the current situation in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/aR3nAHkt18 — Sri Lanka in USA (@EmbassyofSL) June 27, 2022

Wickremesinghe says financial condition of the country depends on IMF aid

Earlier this month, newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the nation was targeting $5 billion for repayments and $1 billion to support the country's reserves. He said that the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are currently going on and was optimistic that the negotiations would conclude this month. Further, he clarified that the debt restructuring has already begun after the appointment of financial and legal advisors. According to the Sri Lankan PM, the financial condition of the country will depend on the agreement with the IMF, if reached positively.

PM Ranil accuses Rajapaksa govt for current situation

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan PM blamed the earlier government for the food crisis in the country. According to him, the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government had abruptly implemented a 100% organic agriculture model by banning chemical fertilisers. He said this resulted in the collapse of the agriculture sector. Moreover, he claimed that foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic were also a major reason for the current situation. However, this time, securing fertiliser and compiling a food security program were being given equal priority, he maintained.

Sri Lanka crisis

The island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

Image: @EmbassyofSL/Twitter/AP