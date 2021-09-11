US Envoy John Kerry To Visit India From September 12-14 To Discuss Climate Crisis

The Special Presidential Envoy of the United States for Climate John Kerry will meet his Indian counterparts during his visit to India from 12 to 14 September. The dignitaries will discuss global threats posed by climate crisis. In a statement, the United States Department said Kerry will engage with Indian counterparts and private sector authorities to deliberate on the measures to boost global environmental commitment and to accelerate the clean energy transformation of India.

During the special US Envoy's visit, the US and India will initiate the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) which is considered as one of the two primary components of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership. Initially, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi had proposed this agenda at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021.

US envoy visit to bolster bilateral & multilateral climate efforts ahead COP26

The visit of Special Envoy to India will further strengthen the United States' bilateral as well as multilateral climate initiatives prior to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will take place in Glasgow, United Kingdom, from 31 October to 12 November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously proposed an India-US climate and clean energy cooperation to provide support to the mobilisation of investments and the facilitation of green partnerships.

As per ANI, Prime Minister Modi said last month at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by the US, “As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies."

Another initiative on India-US climate, clean energy cooperation

New Delhi conducted a ministerial conference with Washington on Thursday, 9 September, advancing the India-US cooperation by launching a long-awaited energy initiative. Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri and his American counterpart Jennifer Granholm co-chaired the virtual meeting, which coincided with the inauguration of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden launched the initiative during the Leaders' Climate Summit in April.

Both the counterparts discussed developments on the India-US Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation in which New Delhi decided to separate its military and civil nuclear plants. Power and energy efficiencies, sustainable oil and gas, renewable energy, sustained development, and developing fuels were among the topics discussed by the leaders.

As per All India Radio, the two countries also announced the expansion of a fifth Pillar on Emerging Fuels, signaling a shared commitment to developing sustainable energy fuels. Apart from that, both parties announced the formation of a new Task Force on Biofuels to improve collaboration in the area.

(Image: AP)