US Envoy Lambasts UNSC For Disproportionate Focus On Israel, Calls For 'balanced Approach'

America’s ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday condemned the UN Security Council for allowing disproportionate focus on matters related to Israel and settlers' violence against Palestinians. “This Council spends a great deal of time on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is both understandable and consistent with the agenda, but far too often, the substance of these discussions is centred almost entirely around criticism of Israel and counterattacks.” the US Ambassador to the UN said during a UN Security Council Briefing on the situation in the Middle East on October 19. The latter asked the council to opt for a more ‘balanced approach’ as she stressed that there are other countries and situations in the region that merit Security Council attention that is being neglected.

“All of us here care sincerely about providing a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians alike. This is a complex crisis with deep suffering on both sides. Along with bringing balance to these discussions, we need to reflect on which actions truly take us closer to the goal of peace,” said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the United Nations (UN).

'We welcome Israel-Palestine re-engagement,' says US ambassador

Furthermore, she recommended a frank and direct dialogue for resolution of the conflicts in the middle east region, adding that the United States supports the resumed, direct contact between the leaders on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides. “We also welcomed the re-engagement between Israeli and Jordanian leaders, as well as the progress from the Abraham Accords,” Thomas-Greenfield reminded of the historic deal reached by the former Trump administration and negotiated by the ex-White House advisor Jared Kushner.

The ambassador informed that she held discussions with Israel’s Prime Minister Bennett last month about issues pertaining to Israel with respect to the council, as well as engaged with the Palestinian partners, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Amr. She also made a trip to the West Bank to meet with President Abbas.

Acknowledging that there was a great need for humanitarian relief and recovery aid in the war-torn region, Thomas-Greenfield said that the UN must ensure humanitarian entities’ regular, predictable, and sustained access to Gaza as well as provide financial, as well as material assistance. This included funding UNRWA to continue health and education in the region.

US pledged more than $318 million to UNRWA this year, although a $100 million shortfall was still reported despite Kuwait’s $21.5 million donations. During her speech, the US ambassador to the UN also asked Hamas to return the remains of two Israeli soldiers to their families as she said that the US was “deeply concerned” by the violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. “Reports of masked men terrorizing a village in Hebron, destroying homes and injuring children on September 28, and similar acts elsewhere in the West Bank, are abhorrent,” she said.

Image: AP