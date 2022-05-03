US Envoy Pans Taliban Over Women's Rights Denial; Bats For Girls' Education In Afghanistan

US special envoy for Afghan women turned heavily on the Taliban for making bogus promises regarding the education of girls. The remarks of Rina Amiri came during an Iftar dinner which was attended by the Chief of US Protocol, Rufus Gifford, and ambassadors from several Muslim-majority countries.

Taking to Twitter, Amiri said that the Muslim world must champion the rights of Afghan women and girls. She wrote, "Cohosted an Iftar dinner with @US_Protocol & Ambassadors from several Muslim-majority countries. Agreed that the Muslim world must champion the rights of Afghan women & girls. Taliban policies denying girls & women education & jobs aren’t seen in any other Muslim-majority country."

She stressed that the Taliban policies denying education and jobs to girls and women were not prevalent in any other Muslim-majority country, except Afghanistan.

As we celebrate & honor Eid al-Fitr, let us hold in our thoughts & support our Afghan sisters & brothers who earnestly want to live in an inclusive Afghanistan, at peace with itself & its neighbors, with a future of hope and possibility rather than fear and oppression. — U.S. Special Envoy Rina Amiri (@SE_AfghanWGH) May 2, 2022

She appealed to the guests and other international communities to come forward to Afghan women in getting their fundamental rights. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Discussed challenges in Afghanistan with Nordic partners, including a ban on girls' return to schools and attacks targeting Hazaras. Agreed on importance of unity in pushing the Taliban to reopen schools and demanding protection of all Afghans, particularly ethnic and religious minorities."

In March, the Taliban-led Afghanistan government announced it was closing the doors of schools for girls beyond sixth grade. Earlier, it was announced that education in Afghanistan would be available for all. However, two days later, the Afghan government took a u-turn over its decision and ordered schools to not admit girls beyond the sixth grade.

'Bogus promises' for women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women.

However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges.

Recently, the Taliban's Ministry of Education (MoE) said the group is close to a solution for reopening the school for girls. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights.

Image: ANI/UNICEF