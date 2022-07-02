Last Updated:

US Envoy Skips Doha Meet, Will Speak To Taliban If It Sets Concrete Steps For Human Rights

US special envoy Rina Amiri would skip Doha meet, says she would only speak with the Taliban after they took concrete action to protect human rights.

US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri announced that she would not attend the US delegation's meeting with Taliban representatives in Doha and that she would only speak with the Taliban after they took concrete action to protect human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights declined to attend the Doha meeting where a senior US delegation met with Taliban officials to discuss worries about growing restrictions on Afghans' rights. US representatives, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, discussed issues like earthquake relief, economic stabilisation, and counternarcotics during a meeting that took place in Doha.

"The Taliban reiterated their pledge to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten any country. US officials expressed concern regarding the continuing presence of al-Qaida, ISIS-K, and other terrorist organizations in Afghanistan," Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

US to provide additional USD 55 million to Afghanistan

The US expressed condolences for the loss of life and suffering caused by recent earthquakes in Afghanistan, and outlined robust US support, including additional assistance of USD 55 million for the delivery of life-saving shelter, sanitation, and hygiene materials to affected populations, as well as to support the ongoing crisis across the country, he added. According to Price, the two teams talked about the humanitarian assistance provided to Afghanistan by the international community, including the USD 774 million that has been given by the US since August 2021.

Moreover, concern over the abuses of human rights in Afghanistan has been expressed by the US representative. Local media, Tolo News quoted the US special envoy as saying that the "Muslim world must champion the rights of Afghan women and girls." In addition, US Special Envoy Rina Amiri expressed concern over the increasing attacks in Afghanistan on Sikhs and Hindus. Notably, Islamic State took credit for an attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara that left two people dead and numerous others hurt. After an hour-long standoff, the gunmen who had attempted to storm the temple were all killed.

