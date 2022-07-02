US Envoy Skips Doha Meet, Will Speak To Taliban If It Sets Concrete Steps For Human Rights

US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri announced that she would not attend the US delegation's meeting with Taliban representatives in Doha and that she would only speak with the Taliban after they took concrete action to protect human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

This week, @US4AfghanPeace led an interagency delegation in high-level meetings with the Taliban, including so-called Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. After much deliberation & consultation, I opted not to attend. 1/4 — U.S. Special Envoy Rina Amiri (@SE_AfghanWGH) July 1, 2022

I’m ready to engage when the Taliban are prepared to work on concrete steps to restore the rights of Afghans, including women, girls & at-risk populations. The US government stands in solidarity in calling on the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans. 4/4 — U.S. Special Envoy Rina Amiri (@SE_AfghanWGH) July 1, 2022

According to Tolo News, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights declined to attend the Doha meeting where a senior US delegation met with Taliban officials to discuss worries about growing restrictions on Afghans' rights. US representatives, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, discussed issues like earthquake relief, economic stabilisation, and counternarcotics during a meeting that took place in Doha.

"The Taliban reiterated their pledge to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten any country. US officials expressed concern regarding the continuing presence of al-Qaida, ISIS-K, and other terrorist organizations in Afghanistan," Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

US to provide additional USD 55 million to Afghanistan

The US expressed condolences for the loss of life and suffering caused by recent earthquakes in Afghanistan, and outlined robust US support, including additional assistance of USD 55 million for the delivery of life-saving shelter, sanitation, and hygiene materials to affected populations, as well as to support the ongoing crisis across the country, he added. According to Price, the two teams talked about the humanitarian assistance provided to Afghanistan by the international community, including the USD 774 million that has been given by the US since August 2021.

The U.S. will provide additional humanitarian assistance of nearly $55 million to Afghans affected by the June 22 earthquake. Our support to the Afghan people in working with @USAID and partners is vital during this difficult time. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 28, 2022

Moreover, concern over the abuses of human rights in Afghanistan has been expressed by the US representative. Local media, Tolo News quoted the US special envoy as saying that the "Muslim world must champion the rights of Afghan women and girls." In addition, US Special Envoy Rina Amiri expressed concern over the increasing attacks in Afghanistan on Sikhs and Hindus. Notably, Islamic State took credit for an attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara that left two people dead and numerous others hurt. After an hour-long standoff, the gunmen who had attempted to storm the temple were all killed.

Deeply concerned about the escalating attacks against Afghanistan’s Hindus & Sikhs. Afghanistan’s rich diversity is its greatest treasure. A threat against one group is a threat to the identity of Afghanistan as a whole. — U.S. Special Envoy Rina Amiri (@SE_AfghanWGH) June 20, 2022

Image: ANI