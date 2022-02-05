US Envoy To UN Issues Joint Statement Condemning North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches

The ballistic missile launch by North Korea on January 30 was highly criticised by nine members of the United Nations Security Council. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield issued a joint statement on behalf of Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States and stated that they condemn this unconstitutional activity in the harshest terms.

Several UN Security Council resolutions prevent North Korea from carrying out such launches. The statement also said that they urge all members of the Council to speak out against these dangerous and illegal practices as a single voice, according to the US mission to the UN. All the nine members have expressed grave worry over North Korea's continuous violations of UN Security Council resolutions and alarming behaviour.

'Price of Council's continued silence dangerous'

The US ambassador also said in the statement that the price of the Council's continued silence in the situation is dangerous as it will empower North Korea to continue defying the international community, normalise its violations of UN Security Council resolutions, destabilise the region, and pose a threat to international peace and security and that they should not accept this result, according to the US mission to the UN. She further urged all Member States to participate constructively in the implementation of Security Council resolutions addressing North Korea, which require them to completely, verifiably and irreversibly cease its ballistic missile programmes.

The statement also said that they appeal to North Korea to end its disruptive actions and engage in meaningful dialogue. It was also stated that they are ready to talk and engage in dialogue, and they will not give up the pursuit of regional peace and security, as well as the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

Antonio Guterres condemns missile launches

In the meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the missile launches on Sunday, as his spokesperson stated that this is an obvious violation of Security Council resolutions and a breach of North Korea's promised moratorium on launches of this sort announced in 2018. According to VOA, he urged Pyongyang to stop further harmful acts and pursue a diplomatic solution.