US Envoy To UN Slams Taliban's Burqa Imposition In Afghanistan, Calls It 'unconscionable'

As the Taliban passed a controversial decree ordering all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield slammed the decision and termed it as "unconscionable". The decree passed on Mother's Day, has sent a chilling message to the world, she said, adding that the Taliban will be judged by their "actions" not their "word". The statement from the American diplomat came a day after the Taliban passed the decree wherein it ordered women to leave the home "only when necessary".

The decree also mentioned that male relatives would face punishment, starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time, for women’s dress code violations. According to the recently passed law, if a woman violates the ruling, the male member of her family will be jailed for at least three days. "It shows again what the Taliban are capable of. We said from day one. We will judge them by their actions, not their words. And these actions on Mother's Day, I think, send a very chilling message across the world," said the US envoy to the UN, in a statement released on Monday.

She stressed that the US has done enough to support Afghan women.

"We have done everything possible to support Afghan women and will continue to call out the Taliban for their actions, both in the United States but also in my role in the Security Council as president of the Security Council. What they did today is unconscionable, and I am sure that we can expect more from them and it just redoubles our commitment to supporting Afghan women," Linda added.

UN chief urges the Taliban to abide by their promises

Meanwhile, UN chief, Antonio Guterres raised alarm over the contentious decision and urged the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls. He also reminded the Taliban leaders of their obligations under international human rights law. "I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls, and their obligations under international human rights law," Guterres tweeted.

