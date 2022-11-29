US-EU Alliance Heading For ‘ugly Divorce’ Says Ex-Russian President

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday said that the “marriage” between the US and EU "will likely end in divorce" following the obvious “economic cheating” by the American “alpha male." His remarks, made on Telegram, were in reference to the recent fallout as some EU members condemned the American opportunism over the war in Ukraine. The United States has been making gigantic profits from the Ukraine conflict while the European allies "are left out in the cold," some of the European lawmakers said, slamming Joe Biden over sky-high gas prices, weapons sales, and trade alliances, Politico claimed in its report.

Reacting to the recent alleged bickering between the long-standing allies, Russia's ex-President Medvedev reminded that EU nations becoming increasingly angry and wary of US' deeds in Ukraine will not end on a good note. The US “has no intention to share his income. On the contrary, he steals the last savings of his aging partner and pockets the money without any qualms,” the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

Cautioning that the Europe energy market is shrinking rapidly to point of no return, Russian officials noted that the US makes the business conditions lucrative and profitable at home, while it has been encouraging European companies and other nations to buy its products amid the war in Ukraine.

“You can’t really trust those rich patrons [Americans]. Just like that – Europe is off the allowance!” said Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The EU, he elaborated, "could break up with its cheating … partner and start a new life of freedom,” but "they do not have enough resolve and testosterone for it," he added.

Free Indo-Pacific region will trigger Asian 'destabilisation'

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev, the most vocal critic of the Western nations, had also warned earlier that the Western nations' intention to advance the concept of a 'Free and Open' Indo-Pacific will lead to socio-economic destabilization in the nations of the Asia-Pacific region. In his address to the opening of the international conference, 'Environmental Policy and Sustainable Development on the island of Sakhalin' Medvedev said that the event was organized on the Pacific Coast which is a region an "example of stability, security, and sustainable development." But, he added, there "still exists a certain level of turbulence and problems of unpredictability."

Russia's former President accused the Western countries of their "short-sighted policy" that would rile up the turbulence related to unpredictability. Medvedev pointed out that a number of nations have been strengthening the system of alien structures in Asian countries under the guise of supporting like-minded partners in Asia.