US, European Union To Discuss Taiwan's Security During Their High-level Dialogue On China

The United States and European Union are expected to address and discuss the concerning issues related to Taiwan's safety as well as security during the high-level US-EU dialogue on China on Friday. "Tomorrow, Deputy Secretary (of State Wendy) Sherman and Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino will lead the second high-level meeting of the US and EU dialogue on China," Quoting a US official, Sputnik reported.

Announcing the incident, Wendy R Sherman took Twitter and wrote, “Looking forward to welcoming @SanninoEU to Washington,” and added that there will be discussions on transatlantic collaboration in the Indo-Pacific. The decision to conduct the meeting came as China's military intrusions into Taiwan became significant.

Looking forward to welcoming @SanninoEU to Washington for the second session of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China and in-depth consultations about Transatlantic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Join us virtually @BrookingsInst Friday at 2:30pm EST: https://t.co/Z3lIuR3Guo — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) December 1, 2021

Apart from the main discussion on Taiwan, both the parties will also focus on technologies, human rights, multilateralism, misinformation, as well as security, the official added. At the completion of the bilateral conversation, both parties will release a joint statement, according to the official.

US seeks collaboration with its partners to deter China's military threats

Further, the US had urged for more collaboration with its partners on Monday in order to deter China's possible military threats. The US Department of Defense (DOD) made the above comment while summarising the findings of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's 'Global Posture Review,' which began in March.

As per the press release from the DOD, “In the Indo-Pacific, the review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea." The release further reads that these objectives involve, as stated in September, pursuing wider regional accessibility of military collaboration operations, improving infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands, and arranging rotational airplane deployments in Australia.

Beijing despatched eight military jets to Taiwan's air defense identification zone

The dispute among the nations was initiated when China asserted sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with a population of over 24 million people off China's southeast coast. Beijing claims control over Taiwan, despite the fact that it has been administered independently for over seven decades.

Meanwhile, recently, Local media claimed on Friday that Beijing had despatched eight military jets to Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The aircraft was recognised by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense as four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Xi'an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW & C) aircraft. According to Taiwan News, the two bombers and the KJ-500 approached the ADIZ from a point northeast of the Taiwanese-controlled island of Dongsha. Further, Taiwan's Air Force had dispatched aircraft, even issued radio alarms, and stationed air defense missile systems for monitoring Chinese operations.

