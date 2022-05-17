America Expects India To Lift Restrictions Imposed On Wheat Exports: US' Envoy To UN

After hearing from other countries in the UNSC regarding the looming food crisis, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Permanent Representative to the UN, opined that Washington believes India will lift restrictions imposed recently on wheat exports.

While previewing the Unites States initiatives on food security in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting at the Security Council, and we hope that they can, as they hear the concerns being raised by other countries, they would reconsider that position”

The US Representative to United Nations further added, “We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages.”

US will identify countries willing to open up their own silos to fill wheat gap: Greenfield

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, ‘during such programs, the US will identify countries who are willing and are able to open up their own silos to fill the wheat gap.”

She added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would convene a worldwide ministerial meeting of foreign ministers on Wednesday to discuss food security, nutrition, and resilience.

Russia and Ukraine accounts for 30% of global wheat exports

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 30% of the worldwide wheat exports and the ongoing war has interrupted supplies, making several countries in danger. India, the world's second-largest wheat producer with a massive stockpile, has placed a halt to most commercial wheat trade while allowing limited exports to neighbouring countries and governments of countries in need.

Exports were prohibited "In order to manage the country's overall food security and assist the requirements of neighbouring and other vulnerable countries," according to a government notification issued on Friday.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, India's Commerce Secretary, stated on Sunday that private enterprises would be permitted to fulfil existing export obligations.

India extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday that the central government extended the wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, “To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity."

The decision will assist in controlling retail wheat and wheat flour prices, which have risen by an average of 14-20% in the last year, as well as meeting the foodgrain requirements of neighbouring and vulnerable nations.

