US Expresses Concern After 8 Held And 50 Injured In Sri Lanka As Forces Raid Protest Site

The US voiced deep concern over the late night crackdown on demonstrators at Galle Face and the detainment of eight protestors by Sri Lankan security forces on Friday. Taking to Twitter, US ambassador to Colombo Julie Chun remarked: "Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night." She called for urgent restraint by authorities and immediate medical access for the 50 people reportedly injured in the clashes that broke out between the tri-forces and protestors.

Chun's comments came after Sri Lankan armed troops and the Special Task Force (STF) raided a section of anti-government protest camps outside the President's Secretariat, News First reported. Footages and images surfaced on media showing tri-forces donned in riot gear and armed with rifles tore down camps, and vacated demonstrators. This comes a day after newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe vowed to crack down on "illegal" demonstrators who were allegedly trying to hinder the "silent majority."

Meanwhile in Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition termed the assault on protestors at Gota Go Gama protest site as a ‘cowardly assault’. “A cowardly assault against PEACEFUL protestors, who agreed to vacate the sites today; A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk and endangers Sri Lanka’s international image, at a critical juncture,” said Sajith Premadasa in a tweet.

Force deployment taints Colombo's image: BASL

At least a hundred police commandos and armed troops surrounded the "Gota Go Gama" anti-government camps, dismantling tents and vacating demonstrators living in them for nearly three months now. Several journalists, including a BBC reporter, were heckled by the armed guards early on Friday. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka condemned the deployment of forces, saying that it taints Colombo's image on the international front. "unnecessary use of brute force will not help this country and its international image," said Saliya Pieris P.C, President of BASL, as quoted by News First.

Meanwhile, the protestors feared that the crackdown was just a matter of time as the new leadership was a close ally of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. "Wickremesinghe wants to destroy us, they are again doing this, but we will never give up. We want to make our country free of such nasty politics, says a protestor amid armed forces crackdown," said a protestor demonstrating at Galle Face, as quoted by ANI.

Sri Lanka crisis

Mass protests erupted on the island about three months back after Colombo ran out of foreign reserves to pay for imports, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel, energy, and medical supplies. Over months, people queued outside petrol pumps that ran dry to avail the last drop available. As the reserves depleted, fuel prices rose from Lankan rupees 128/l to 300/l. Meanwhile, 10-12 hour long power cuts in sweltering heat led people to take to the streets demanding the immediate resignation of the Rajapaksas - former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Following the ouster and subsequent political chaos amid the worst-in-a-decade financial meltdown, the Lankan Parliament on Wednesday appointed six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as new President. Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician, vowed to repulse violence and bring reforms to the Lankan Constitution in order to vest more power to the Parliament instead of the President. He is expected to oversee the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet today, which includes ex-Home Minister Dinesh Gunewardena, who is also hinted to become the next Lankan PM.

