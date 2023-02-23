US' Extended Deterrence Is Necessary To Counter Pyongyang: South Korea's Foreign Minister

The foreign minister of South Korea, Park Jin, has described North Korea as a "clear and present danger" due to its frequent missile tests and threats to use tactical nuclear weapons. In an interview with the CNN, Park said that extended US deterrence was necessary to counter North Korea's aggression, and that the country's actions were completely wrong, threatening peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia. North Korea has recently conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test and launched nuclear-capable long-range multiple rocket launchers. Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, has also warned of more missile tests unless the US halts military drills with South Korea, threatening to make the Pacific Ocean "our shooting range".

“We have to create an environment where North Korea has no choice but to come back to the negotiation table," Park said. “The lesson we learned is that when we are strong … North Korea comes to the dialogue table. When we are weak, they try to take advantage of that vulnerability. So we have to prepare ourselves through our defense and also through deterrence to talk with the North,” he added. So, what does extended deterrence mean?

A look at extended deterrence

America extended deterrence is a strategic approach whereby the United States extends its nuclear and conventional defense capabilities to protect its allies against potential threats from other countries. The concept of extended deterrence is based on the idea that the US can use its military capabilities to deter an attack on its allies by a potential aggressor.

In practice, American-extended deterrence includes a range of military, political, and diplomatic measures to assure U.S. allies of its commitment to their defense. These measures may include the deployment of U.S. troops, the provision of military equipment, and the sharing of intelligence. In addition, the U.S. may offer security guarantees, such as formal security treaties, that promise to defend its allies in the event of an attack.

Extended deterrence is seen as an essential part of U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region where the U.S. has defense treaties with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia. These countries rely on U.S. security assurances to counter potential threats from countries such as China and North Korea.

The concept of extended deterrence has evolved over time and has been shaped by changing geopolitical circumstances. In the early Cold War, it was focussed primarily on the use of nuclear weapons to deter a Soviet attack on U.S. allies. Today, extended deterrence is much broader in scope and includes conventional and cyber capabilities, as well as non-military elements such as economic sanctions.