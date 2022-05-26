US Files Formal Trade Complaint Against Canada For Second Time Over Dairy Limitations

On Wednesday, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai avered that Washington is seeking dispute settlement negotiations with Canada under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for the second time to address and discuss the dairy limitations imposed by Canada that are in contradiction to USMCA obligations.

According to a press release from the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US is specifically challenging Canada's dairy tariff-rate quota (TRQ) allocation mechanisms, which limit allocation accessibility to eligible applicants such as retailers, food service providers and other kinds of importers, as well as put new requirements on TRQ allocation and usage.

Furthermore, the US is also opposing Canada's inability to properly allocate its annual dairy TRQs and it is allocating a few months' amounts of quota at a time. Canada is undermining the market access it pledged to offer in the USMCA by taking these steps, the release reads.

Trade complaint against Canada

It is pertinent to note that this is considered to be the second time under the USMCA wherein the US is disputing Canada's distribution of dairy TRQs. While the US prevailed in the first disagreement, Canada's implementation efforts and other activities have pushed the country further away from full compliance with the USMCA. As per the release, if the US and Canada are unable to address their differences through discussions, the US might propose the formation of a panel under the USMCA.

In addition to this, ambassador Katherine Tai remarked, “I am deeply troubled by Canada’s decision to expand its dairy tariff-rate quota restrictions. We communicated clearly to Canada that its new policies are not consistent with the USMCA and prevent US workers, producers, farmers, and exporters from getting the full benefit of the market access that Canada committed to under the USMCA,” as per the release. She further added that they will continue to work with USDA to guarantee that their dairy business can provide Canadian customers with a diverse selection of high-quality American products.

Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, stressed that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s biggest issue under the Biden-Harris Administration is Canada's protectionist dairy policy. Vilsack further added, “Canada has failed to honor and implement its USMCA commitments by removing the trade restrictions that disadvantage and deter US dairy producers and exporters from enjoying real and meaningful access to the Canadian market.”

Throughout the first dispute, USTR officials collaborated extensively with USDA personnel, and both agencies will continue to collaborate in consultation with stakeholders to ensure Canada's full compliance with its USMCA dairy commitments.

Apart from this, underneath the USMCA, Canada has the right to maintain 14 TRQs which include, milk, cream, skim milk powder, butter and cream powder, industrial cheeses, and other dairy products.

