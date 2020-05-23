US: Fire Department Warns Against Keeping Hand Sanitizer In Cars, Attracts Criticism

A Wisconsin fire department warned about keeping hand sanitizers in cars on a hot day saying that most sanitizers are alcohol-based which is highly flammable. However, the post attracted a lot of criticism with some questioning if the risk really exists. The fire department then took to their Facebook handle to clear the confusion saying that their message was regarding past incidents, where reflecting light placed through a clear bottle was able to focus onto a combustible surface and cause a fire.

The fire department said that though most cases are primarily related to water bottles and since hand sanitizers are often stored in similar bottles they wanted to pass the message on for the safety of the people. The fire department said they don't want anyone getting injured while exercising good hygiene practices and unintentionally coming in contact with fire.

Dangers of keeping sanitizer in car

"With the recent increase in the utilization of this product we wanted to remind our customers that it’s important not to allow this to occur. Many people have been sequestered in their homes and with an upcoming holiday accompanied by nice weather we knew grilling, fire pits, and other enjoyments would be in place. While we never referenced grilling in one’s vehicle, we did center on smoking and wanted to assure that the correlation was made illustrating that is also an open flame," Western Lakes Fire District said on Facebook.

Following nationwide criticism the Western Lakes Fire District has since rewritten its warning keeping the core of the story the same. "Our goal in the WLFD is to provide timely, accurate, and educational information while responding to the needs of our customers. It’s become clear that a recent post about hand sanitizer was taken in many different directions from our original goal. We want to take the opportunity to clear up some misunderstandings and assure our position is understood," said WLFD in its post.

(Image Credit: AP)