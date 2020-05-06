Ousted US Official Files Complaint Against Trump Administration For Downplaying Pandemic

The head of the United States government agency that is responsible for developing drugs to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak Rick Bright, who was recently removed, has filed a complaint on May 5 against US President Donald Trump’s administration. Bright had previously claimed that he was ousted because he “resisted” the use of hydroxychloroquine on the patients but now, the whistleblower has filed a complaint with the government watchdog stating that the officials at White House downplayed the severity of the pandemic in January.

According to the international news agency, Rick Bright has said in the complaint that he had raised warnings about the COVID-19 disease back in January. However, he received a malevolent reaction from Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar along with other senior officials in Trump administration. The US Office of Special Counsel has registered the complaint that states that it was Bright who “acted with urgency” but Azar offered “resistance”. The political spiral has rocked the White House since Bright went public with his claims against the Trump administration.

Fired for questioning drug touted by Trump

Rick Bright had claimed that the reason for his abrupt dismissal is him resisting Donald Trump against using unproved drugs on COVID-19 patients. In an unprecedented development in the US over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, Dr Rick Bright had reportedly opposed the usage of, Trump’s most touted drug, hydroxychloroquine on the patients. According to Bright, that was the reason behind him being reassigned to a lower position in the medical agency. However, since the complaint has been filed, he will testify on May 14 before US House of Representatives panel.

Since 2016, Dr Rick Bright was leading BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, until he was removed on April 21. However, a day after he was ousted for opposing the promotion of the malarial drug, Bright reportedly said in a statement released by his lawyers on April 22 that it was “retaliation plain and simple”. According to international media reports, Bright claimed that “science, not politics” would be beneficial in the country’s fight against the pandemic and even though he supported experimentation of drugs to cure COVID-19 disease, he wanted to limit the broad use of drugs that lack scientific evidence.

(With agency inputs)