US Flies Spy Plane Near East Sea To Asses If North Korea Planning ICBM Launch

United States military flew a reconnaissance plane towards the East Sea, an aviation tracker said on Thursday amid concerns that North Korea could launch another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) around the time US President Joe Biden visits Asia. In a Twitter post, Aircraft Spots released an image showing an RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft en route to the East Sea. The aviation tracker also said that the flight was to “monitor the North Korean missile launch window."

USAF RC-135S 62-4128 CORNY49 en route to the Sea of Japan to monitor the North Korean missile launch window. pic.twitter.com/5bF37jAnhk — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) May 18, 2022

American military plane was reportedly spotted near the East Sea after Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy chief of South Korea's presidential National Security Office, flagged North Korea’s preparations for an ICBM launch appear to be “imminent”. Additionally, citing a US official, CNN had reported on Tuesday that Kim Jong Un’s regime appears to be preparing for an ICBM test within the “next 48 to 96 hours”, which is around the same time the summit is being planned between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden in Seoul on Saturday.

US ‘preparing for all contingencies’ as Biden set to visit Asia

Earlier on Wednesday, White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said that US intelligence shows that it's a “genuine possibility” that North Korea will conduct another ballistic missile test or nuclear test as Biden is set to visit Japan and South Korea later this week. Sullivan said that the US is gearing up for North Korea to conduct a “long range missile test, or a nuclear test or frankly both” in the days leading up to the US President's Asia trip.

“We are preparing for all contingencies including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we're in Korea or in Japan,” Sullivan said. “We are coordinating closely with our allies in both Korea and Japan on this.”

It is to note here that especially in the recent months, North Korea has test-launched a range of missiles in what experts believe is Pyongyang’s attempt to modernise its weapons and pressurise its rivals to accept the secretive state as a nuclear country and lift sanctions. The latest tests in North Korea, including three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea, came on the same day the country acknowledged its first COVID-19 case, over two years after the pandemic rocked the world.

Image: AP