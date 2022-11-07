US Flies Supersonic Bomber Over South Korea In Joint Drills As Show Of Power To N Korea

The United States flew a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea in a show of defiance and military might in response to the series of nuclear missile launches by North Korea in recent weeks. Hundreds of United States fighter jets flew over South Korea in a show of force meant to intimidate the DPRK as a part of a massive combined aerial exercise. South Korea's Defense Ministry, in a statement, said that at least one B-1B bomber participated on the last day of a joint US-South Korea air force exercise, the Associated Press learnt. South Korean and US military officials did not provide more details about the combat exercises.

As part of Vigilant Storm, @INDOPACOM & the Republic of Korea demonstrated combat readiness, close coordination, & interoperability today. F-16’s joined with B-1B bombers and ROK F-35A’s in a combined training flight over the Korean Peninsula. https://t.co/79feK51iS5 — U.S. Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea) November 5, 2022

North Korea assumes angry posture to Vigilant Storm exercise

The combat aerial exercise known as the “Vigilant Storm," involved an estimated 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets of the US and the South Korea. The drills also triggered an angry response from North Korea which fired four short-range ballistic missiles that landed in the Sea of Japan. This week, separately, in an angry response to South Korea's military readiness, DPRK fired intercontinental ballistic missiles that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan. North Korean regime labelled the US-South Korea joint exercises Vigilant Storm as an inappropriate “military confrontation hysteria”. North Korea threatened “toughest counteraction” to any belligerent moves to what it described the “hostile forces."

On Thursday, South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup held a dialogue with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the two defense chiefs agreed to enhance the “US strategic assets to the level equivalent to constant deployment through increasing the frequency and intensity of strategic asset deployment in and around the Korean Peninsula”. South Korea warned earlier that North Korea's repeated provocations and missile launches posing a security threat to the region "will only deepen its isolation," globally. In a statement, the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol lambasted North Korea after a vessel crossed the sea border, prompting an exchange of fire between the two Koreas. The North Korean vessel violated the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border in the West Sea. Pyongyang, in a contradictory claim, accused the South Korean vessel of straying into its territorial waters.