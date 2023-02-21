US General Calls China And Russia The 'most Challenging' Threats In Space Arms Race

US General Bradley Chance Saltzman called China and Russia the 'most challenging threats' in the space arms race. He said space has 'fundamentally changed' in just a few years due to a growing arms race. The Chief of US Space Operations said, "We are seeing a whole mix of weapons being produced by our strategic competitors."

While speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, he said "the most challenging threat is China, but also Russia."

He also mentioned that technologies such as anti-satellite missiles, ground-based directed energy, and orbit interception capabilities as contributors to the threats that are being posed by both nations.

Why did US General call China and Russia as 'most challenging' threats?

"We have to account for the fact that space as a contested domain has fundamentally changed. The character of how we operate in space has to shift, and that's mostly because of the weapons that China and Russia have tested and, in some cases, operationalized," he said.

His statements come at a time when tension between the US and China is already high. During his address to the media, Saltzman also highlighted the tense conversation held in Munich on Saturday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, over a suspected Chinese spy balloon. During the conference, Blinken raised the spy balloon issue and warned Wang that China must not repeat such an 'irresponsible act' of sending flying objects over US airspace, to which the Chinese representative replied that Washington's reaction of shooting down the craft had damaged the relationship between both the countries.

What is 'space arms race'?

The space arms race existed even 30 years ago when Pentagon had used a missile to take down a satellite in a test and since then, the United States's rivals have been seeking to show they can compete - China did the same in 2007. Earlier in 2020, the American general highlighted that at least two Russian-made satellites were placed into orbit that was tracking a US spy satellite. However, the next year, in 2021, the Russian air force destroyed one of its own satellites with a missile fired from Earth, after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called it an 'irresponsible act'.

Image: AP