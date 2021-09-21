US: GOP Operatives Charged With Funnelling Russian Funding To Trump, RNC

At least two GOP operatives in charge of Trump’s 2016 election campaign pleaded guilty to six felony charges on Monday including felicitating foreign monetary assistance for the former US President allegedly from Moscow and forging a fake financial report. A federal indictment was made on 20 September in the District of Columbia court and a hearing for Jesse R Benton, 43, a resident of Louisville, Kentucky, and Roy Douglas “Doug”, 75, resident of Springs Florida was conducted, one of whom was the campaign manager for US Senate and ex-President Trump, the second a GOP election campaign advisor.

Together, the two GOP were charged by Justice Department for soliciting political contributions from Russian nationals, promising at least one foreign candidate, whose identity has been kept confidential, to meet with a US presidential candidate in exchange for a payment, reports on 20 September revealed. One of the veteran Republican campaigners was also pardoned from then-President Donald Trump just a month before he left presidential office.

The two accused made an appearance via a video hearing in US District Court in Washington in front of the grand jury and admitted that they accepted $100,000 from an unidentified Russian national in return for a meeting with the former presidential candidate Trump during his 2016 election bid. The funds were filed in false campaign finance reports for the fundraiser in Philadelphia for Trump’s candidature on 22 September, 2016, according to a 119-page document uploaded by the district court of Columbia.

“Doug conspired to illegally funnel thousands of dollars of foreign money from a Russian foreign national into an election for the Office of President of the United States of America," the court’s filing read. "The defendants solicited contributions from the Russian foreign national and concealed the scheme from the candidate, federal regulators, and the public by secretly funneling foreign money from the Russian foreign national through Benton, who acted as a straw donor (also known as a "conduit" or "straw contributor") by purporting to make a campaign contribution in his own name, rather than in the name of the Russian foreign national, who was the true source of the funds."

$25,000 Russian donation in fake filing

An estimated $25,000 Russian donation on 27 October, 2016, was attributed to a fabricated "Jesse Bentor'' by Trump’s political committee to allegedly camouflage the foreign interference in the US election campaign. Although the court document has no mention or indictment that former US President Trump or his campaign aides were aware of the development or about the Russian donor’s involvement. But one of the operatives has been alleged to have “concealed” the information by filing false reports and withholding a source of funding from Trump. Court indictment also suggests that the GOP accepted $100,000 from the Russian donor and allocated $25,000 of the total amount for the election campaign trail and Trump victory, a GOP and RNA collective venture.

While Trump had pardoned Benton, he had indicated that the operative had the support of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to whom Benton was the former advisor. Several of Trump’s close allies and associates have been indicted as they pleaded guilty to charges related to fraud conspiracies. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., New York Republican who endorsed Trump during the 2016 campaign was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison for committing felonies, securities fraud, and making false statements to the FBI. The former congressman also had to pay a fine of $200,000.

(IMAGE: AP)