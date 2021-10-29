US Govt Authorises COVID-19 Booster Shots In California; Check If You're Eligible

After the United States government has authorised the booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, California has started inoculating booster doses to people. The decision has been taken in order to protect the people against coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

People who are aged 65 years or above are eligible for booster doses. People with underlying health conditions who are aged above 18 years can also receive the booster dose. People who work or live in high-risk settings aged over 18 years can also take booster shots, according to California Department of Public Health. The authorities have allowed people, who are above 18 years and are at increased risk due to social inequity, to take the booster dose against COVID-19.

People can receive the booster dose of vaccine throughout the state after they have received their second dose of vaccine. The people who are eligible for receiving the booster shot can visit myturn.ca.gov, the Office of the Governor of California informed in a tweet. At the vaccination centre for receiving the booster dose, people must bring the COVID-19 vaccination record card, according to US CDC.

The US CDC has authorised the booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern vaccine for people who have received their second dose at least six months ago. For Johnson & Johnson recipients, booster doses should be administered at least two months after receiving the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health authorities have informed that people can "mix and match" when getting the booster dose, irrespective of the two doses that they have taken, as per the KTLA report.

Side Effects of the booster dose

After getting a booster shot, people can have a side effect similar to what they experienced during the first two doses. Fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and most side effects were mild to moderate, according to US CDC.

COVID-19 situation in California

According to California Health Department, as on 29 October, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state has reached 4,635,540. The overall tally of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 71,295. 24,675,580 people have been fully vaccinated in California.

