US Govt Probing Claims Of Officials 'confiscating & Discarding' Turbans Of Sikhs At Border

The United States government launched an investigation into the shocking claims that the authorities confiscated and even discarded the turbans of Sikh migrants along the southern border as they were seeking asylum. According to a statement by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to ABC News on Wednesday, the government officials take “allegations of this nature very seriously”.

The probe follows human rights advocates' claim that nearly 50 migrants have had their religious headgear taken away at the US-Mexico border in recent months. Many of these migrants reportedly hail from Punjab. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had said that the turban confiscations “blatantly violate federal law” and are also not consistent with Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) non-discriminatory rules.

In a letter sent to Magnus on August 1, ACLU called the seizures of turbans of Sikhs “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations". Lawyer Vanessa Pineda, of the ACLU of Arizona, told the BBC that till now, there has been no proper explanation about the security concerns around the religious headgear, or why such discrimination took place. She was quoted as saying, “It's just not acceptable…They need to find another alternative and to stop this. It's dehumanising."

Following the allegations, CBP Commissioner Magnus gave a statement to ABC News on Wednesday that the agency expects its officials to treat all migrants “with respect”. He stated, “An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter." Magnus also informed that CBP had immediately started taking steps to address the claims of authorities confiscating turbans of Sikhs at the border while seeking asylum. As per reports, such claims have been floating since June.

What the ACLU has claimed in its letter to Magnus?

The alleged discrimination was combined in a letter sent by the American Civil Liberties Union in Arizona to Magnus dated Monday with the group claiming that they had documented 47 cases of asylum seekers in Yuma, Arizona who had their turbans taken away in the past two months. ACXLU wrote, “Federal courts have repeatedly held that denying a person of faith the right to wear religious headgear imposes a substantial burden on their religious exercise..

“By confiscating and failing to return Sikh individuals' turbans, CBP directly interferes with their religious practice and forces them to violate their religious beliefs," it added. The ACLU also wrote, "These articles of faith have deep spiritual significance, as they signify an individual's commitment to Sikhism and its highest ideals of love and service to humanity...Unlike some other faiths, where only the clergy are in uniform, most initiated Sikhs believe they are required to wear external articles of faith."

