US Hails India's Ties In Mid-East, Says New Delhi To Play 'central Role' In I2U2 Like QUAD

Ahead of the inaugural I2U2 virtual summit which is set to take place on July 14, the US underscored the “critical role” that India plays in the middle-east region. During a press gaggle on Wednesday, as US President Joe Biden's delegation was en route on the first trip to the Middle East, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also hailed India as the “largest” and “most significant” country in the Indo-Pacific. Therefore, according to Sullivan, New Delhi should play a “central role” in Washington’s strategy through I2U2 and through QUAD.

While answering a question related to New Delhi, Sullivan noted, “India plays a critical role in the Indo-Pacific. And it’s one of the largest, most significant, most strategically consequential countries in the Indo-Pacific, and so it should play a central role in our strategy, including through the QUAD.”

Furthermore, the US National Security Adviser underscored India’s “longstanding ties” and engagement in the Middle East. Sullivan said, “India also has very longstanding ties to and engagement in the Middle East, and relationships not just with the Gulf countries but relationships — a relationship over the years with Israel. And so just as the United States can play a critical and central role in helping deepen Israel’s integration into the region, India has a role to play in that as well.”

According to the senior official in the Biden administration, bringing together India, Israel, the UAE and the US and working on four-way cooperation on a range of issues “fulfils” the US President's vision in the region. Sullivan also said that grouping such as I2U2 “really fulfils the President’s vision of a more integrated, more globally engaged Middle East across the board that isn’t just focused on issues that have been top of mind for American foreign policymakers over the last 20 years — terrorism and wars.”

“This is a different kind of approach, and it’s about expanding partnerships, expanding the geography rather than contracting or narrowing it,” the US NSA added.

PM Modi to take part in I2U2 today

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden for the inaugural four-nation meeting 'I2U2' at 4 AM on Thursday along with Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The one-of-a-kind four-nation grouping, I2U2, resembles ‘I’ for India and Israel, and ‘U’ for the US and the UAE. Biden, who kickstarted his maiden trip to the Middle East on Wednesday, will host the virtual summit while in Israel. All four leaders are expected to discuss food security among other global challenges.

#BREAKING | PM Modi to participate in I2U2 Summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually today at 4 pmhttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/oTaDbkpgAM — Republic (@republic) July 14, 2022

Notably, the group including India, Israel, the UAE and the US was put together during the foreign ministers’ meeting of the four countries which was held on October 18, 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on July 12 that each nation in the I2U2 hosts ‘Sherpa-level interactions regularly’ to discuss the possible areas of the corporation.

Image: AP