Czech Republic Interior Minister Jan Hamacek on April 17 announced the country was expelling 18 Russian diplomats in a case related to an ammunition depot explosion in 2014. In its response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats said that the Czech Republic continues its anti-Russian actions. They further added that there is a 'US trace' involved in the action of the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that the decision was based on "unequivocal evidence" provided by the Czech intelligence and security services. Babis said that President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russian views, has been informed about the action and he has expressed support over the decision, reported ANI. He pointed out the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion in an eastern town that killed two innocent men. On October 16, 2014, the explosion took place in a depot that had stored 50 metric tons of ammunition in Vrbetice (Vlachovice)

The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react to those unprecendented findings.

Czech Republic Interior Minister Jan Hamacek on April 17 said the Russian embassy staffers were identified as Russian military spies. He said that they were ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. Jan Hamacek in a tweet said that The Czech security forces have achieved success in the expulsion of 18 SVR and GRU officers and the break-up of two residencies of the Russian secret services. He added that the action will weaken the hostile activities of Russian agents towards the Czech Republic He also thanked the security forces for doing an amazing job. The announcement from the Czech Republic came two days after the United States decision of expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing sanctions against some of the days and some of the companies of Russia.

