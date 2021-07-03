US: Heatwave Causing ‘biggest Glacier Melt' In Washington State

The record-breaking heatwave in the US northwest and Canada is reported to have caused the biggest glacier melt in Washington state in a century. As per the reports by Komo News, Milky, sandy water has been running into Puget Sound, which is an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. Scientists have said that the rocks and minerals could be from melting glaciers.

Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington linked to the heatwave, that has shattered all-time temperature records, have been reported. The extreme heatwave in the US Northwest region and Canada is caused by a "heat dome". The high temperature in the region has reportedly led to the melting of snow and ice on Washington’s iconic Mount Rainier. University of Washington assistant research professor of glaciers and climate TJ Fudge told Komo News that this was the biggest glacier melt in the state in about 100 years. Scott Pattee, of the Washington Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting, told Komo News that the melting of glaciers has caused the milky waters down below. Pattee revealed that 35 inches of snow have melted in Paradise, west of Mount Rainier in just five days.

Scott Pattee told Kiro 7 News that before the heatwave, there were 53 inches of snow on the ground. He revealed that as of today, there are 18 inches of snow left. National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Reid Wolcott told Komo News that melting of snow leads to vegetation at the surface that raises the risk of fires. Wolcott stressed that snow and glacier melting causes the rivers to rise.

