US Hopes China Will Not 'manufacture' Crisis To Ramp Up Its Aggressive Military Activities

In the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Washington is now hoping China does not “manufacture” a crisis to ramp up military action in the region. Responding to Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory, China announced a large-scale military drill encircling the self-ruled democratic island on Thursday. Following the start of China’s military drill on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the move saying that Washington remains committed to “our ‘One China’ policy”.

Emphasising on the US' position as China expressed anger over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Blinken said, “I very much hope that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretext to increase its aggressive military activity. We, and countries around the world, believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one’s interests, including ASEAN members and including China.”

“We’ve reached out to engage our PRC [People's Republic of China] counterparts in recent days at every level of government to convey this message. Maintaining cross-strait stability is in the interests of all countries in the region, including all of our colleagues within ASEAN,” he added.

The US Secretary of State made the remarks referring to China's military drills in a press conference alongside Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi ahead of the US-ASEAN ministerial meeting. The 55th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began on Wednesday in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh.

Blinken's remarks came as China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had begun the manoeuvres on Tuesday night before announcing a flurry of trade sanctions on the island over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Chinese military activity around Taiwan continued on Wednesday and the island’s defence ministry reported multiple intrusions of its air space by Beijing. According to Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, Chinese drills violated the United Nations (UN) rules. On Thursday, China launched large-scale military drills that encircled Taiwan and even fired five ballistic missiles at Japan's exclusive economic zone as the US House Speaker arrived in Tokyo.

China warns US will 'pay price for hurting Beijing'

Meanwhile, as miffed Beijing continues to issue back-to-back condemnations of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned that Washington would now bear the "consequences". Defying all such threats by China, Pelosi became the first US House Speaker to visit the self-ruled democratic island since 1997, stoking fresh tensions between both nations.

During the high-stakes trip, while Pelosi reiterated America's commitment to protecting Taiwan's security and sovereignty, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the motive behind Washington's measure was not about democracy. The Chinese diplomat also reiterated that Pelosi's visit was a clear provocation to China's integrity and declared that the United States "will be held liable and pay the price for hurting" Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "The nature of her [US Speaker Nancy Pelosi] visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy. This is an issue about China's sovereignty & territorial integrity."

