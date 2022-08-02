US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands In Taiwan Even As China Mobilises Forces After Warning

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from China, which claims the island as its own territory. A US Air Force Boeing C-40C carrying Pelosi, who is on an Asia visit, and her delegation, have touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport.

Security has also been beefed up in the capital city Taipei to prevent any untoward incident. A building at the airport has also put up saying 'Speaker Pelosi, welcome to Taiwan'.

Notably, Pelosi has become the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

She is expected to address Legislative Yuan, the Taiwanese Parliament, on Wednesday morning. The red carpet has already been rolled out for her welcome.

China had said that it will retaliate if Pelosi visits the island nation, but had given no details. Beijing has also released a propaganda video showing its air, water and land capabilities.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US' betrayal "on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility".

"Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan. This will definitely not have a good outcome ... the exposure of America's bullying face again shows it as the world's biggest saboteur of peace," Wang said in a statement.

Before Pelosi's arrival, China launched a cyberattack on the Taiwanese Presidential Office’s website, making it unavailable on Tuesday evening. The website was restored shortly after the attack, Presidential Office said.

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after the Communists triumphed a civil war on the mainland. The US holds informal relations and defence ties with Taiwan even as it acknowledges Beijing as the government of China.

However, China claims Taiwan as its own territory, a step US leaders say they don’t support.