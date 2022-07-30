US House Speaker Pelosi's Possible Visit To Taiwan Prompting Outrage From China; Know Why

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is likely to visit Taiwan in the coming days. While the trip has not been confirmed by her office, the top lawmaker announced that she will leave for Southeast Asia in the next couple of days. But the potential visit to a small island in South East Asia has now stirred a whirlwind of a verbal spat between two economic arch-enemies Washington and China, with the latter warning of military confrontation if the trip finally takes place.

If the visit happens, it will the first in 25 years (i.e. since 1997) that a US House Speaker will visit Taiwan, which China sees as a grave violation of Washington's commitment to the One-China Policy. As said, the potential visit to Taiwan has now called for serious responses from Beijing. Before getting further into China's reactions, it is pertinent to understand why Pelosi's visit is problematic for Beijing.

Why is Pelosi's visit infuriating China?

While reports, citing officials close to Pelosi, said the top policymaker could embark on her journey anytime in the coming days, China has stepped up its jibes, warning of "resolute and strong measures" she goes ahead with the Taiwan trip. The rumoured visit has become an Asian powder keg given her long history of slamming China's Communist Party (CCP).

Pelosi (then a Democrat Representative from California) helped lead a resolution deploring Beijing's "bloody crackdown" at the Tiananmen Square to quell the anti-government uprisings in 1989. Later in 1991, Pelosi visited Tiananmen Square Massacre memorial to pay tribute to those brutally killed overnight by the Chinese military, largely hurting Beijing's sentiments. She also waved a banner paying tribute to "those who died for democracy in China." Her actions enraged the Chinese government who made no secret of its disdain, describing the top politician as "full of lies and disinformation."

Apart from this, Pelosi in 2002 appealed to then-President Hu Jintao via personal letters to allow the release of political prisoners, including Tibetan activists. About 7 years later she personally delivered those letters after ex-Chinese President Hu refused to accept them the first time. A staunch critic of China, Pelosi (who is currently second in line to the US Presidency), also supported the 2019 Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. At the latest, the US lawmaker reiterated US' backing for Taipei, saying it was "important to show support", especially amid escalating Chinese aggression. From time to time Pelosi has also called the CCP names going as far as calling them an "oppressive regime."

Why China is warning of 'military action'?

Evidently, Pelosi's Taiwan visit is not the first act that has enraged Beijing. The US politician drew flak from China on several occasions, which crept to an extreme level this time. The time is sensitive as China is hellbent on recapturing Taiwan, which it considers a "breakaway territory" of the mainland. As outlined under the One-China Policy, Beijing intends to bring self-ruling Taiwan and its 22cr people under CCP governance "by force, if necessary." China flagged that it could take military actions if Pelosi stopped by Taiwan during her South East trip to Singapore, Indonesia, and Japan.

Although experts suggested that it is unlikely that Beijing will resort to armed actions to repulse Pelosi's visit, the fact that it did launch missiles near Taiwan waters in 1997 during the erstwhile US House Speaker's visit, cannot be overlooked. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also informed that there is "no evidence" of imminent Chinese aggression near Taiwanese water or airspace, however, the response remains highly unpredictable. Also, in April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said a Pelosi visit would be a “malicious provocation”.

Biden advises against Pelosi's visit

The visit, if happens, will take place as Biden is trying to lay stronger influence in the South East after neglecting it for a while amid the European war. He is at a complex point with Xi, hoping to create a diplomatic channel, with virtual bilateral talks as well as mulling over in-person meetings with the Chinese President. Amidst such efforts, Biden reportedly advised Pelosi against the visit even though the majority of the GOP members is in favour of the trip, asking her "not to cave in."

On the other hand, enjoying US support, Taiwan has been welcoming all Washington-based dignitaries. Such visits are a bulwark for Taipei's campaign against Beijing's rhetoric.

