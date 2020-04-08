US Immigration Officials Consider Release Of Detainees Vulnerable To COVID-19

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly considering the release of some detainees due to high risk of infection following positive cases among detainees and workers. US President Donald Trump had reportedly called for an aggressive crackdown on violators of immigration laws but the pandemic has forced officials to rethink the policy for the time being.

According to media reports, ICE sent an email to lawmakers informing them about the instructions given to offices around the country to release the detainees vulnerable to infection. The department has already released 160 detainees among the 600 detainees identified as vulnerable to the infection.

Letter to ICE

House Representative Jerrold Nadler and Zoe Lofgren reportedly wrote to ICE on April 7 demanding answers from them on how they are planning to keep their detainees safe from the deadly virus after COVID-19 cases being reported from detention facilities. Nadler and Lofgren, in the letter, said that a massive outbreak of COVID-19 in detention facilities is inevitable without a swift reduction in the number of detainees.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States and has infiltrated ICE detention facilities, we reiterate our request that ICE release individuals...who pose no threat to public safety or national security, particularly those who are at heightened risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19,” said the duo.

With COVID-19 having entered ICE detention facilities, ICE needs to step up and protect vulnerable detainees. That's why @RepZoeLofgren and I wrote to @ICEgov, demanding answers on how they plan to keep their detainees healthy and safe.



Prison and detention centres have become a major concern for security officials across the world since the crowded facilities are considered at high risk of COVID-19. There have also been reports of prison breaks and strikes in some countries due to fear of infection.

According to the latest report, over 1.4 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 82,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain, and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 64 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

