India on Wednesday joined ten other nations in condemning North Korea’s recent long-range ballistic missile launch which flew over Japan on October 4. Joining the United States, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Korea, Albania, UAE & the UK, and India condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its seven other missile launches since September 25.

US, Albania, Brazil, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Korea, UAE & UK have strongly condemned the DPRK’s long-range ballistic missile launch which overflew Japan on Oct 4 & its seven other ballistic missile launches conducted since Sept 25. (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

The condemnation came as a part of a joint statement by US Representative to United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the UN Security Council Stakeout on North Korea’s Ballistic Missile Launches on behalf of all the countries mentioned.

North Korea launched up to 35 missiles, claims the statement

The statement by US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield further claimed that North Korea launched over 35 ballistic missiles this year. “These launches violate multiple Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to not only the region but to the entire international community,” remarked the US ambassador.

In a strong-worded statement, Ambassador Greenfield further instructed North Korea to return to the table of dialogue saying that the “United States and those who have joined me at the podium today remain committed to diplomacy and continue to call on the DPRK to return to dialogue.”

Greenfield added further, “But we will not stay silent as the DPRK works to undermine the global nonproliferation regime and threaten the international community.”

The US ambassador also alleged that North Korea was pursuing an objective to accelerate its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The US pitches for additional limitations on North Korea

Linda Thomas-Greenfield further asserted the US call on members of the United Nations to urge North Korea to abandon its “unlawful weapons programs” in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner and “engage in diplomacy toward denuclearization.”

Greenfield additionally called on the members to “fully implement the relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Citing the 1718 Committee mandate, which investigates North Korea’s unlawful weapons program and sanctions evasion efforts, Linda asked the member nations to “reaffirm that full implementation of the 1718 Committee mandate is necessary to effectively slow down and restrict the DPRK's weapons advancements.”

As the Security Council wrapped up a meeting on North Korea's dangerous ballistic missile launches, we learned that Pyongyang launched two more missiles.



Make no mistake: the two Council members that are blocking us from taking action are enabling North Korea. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Linda informed through her Twitter on Thursday that Pyongyang had launched two more missiles following the security council meeting. The US ambassador further called on North Korea to "Stop the reckless, provocative, and escalatory behaviour and return to dialogue."