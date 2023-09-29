US, India Deepening Scientific Collaboration To Counter China's Influence: Report

In a bid to bolster their scientific and technological foundations and counter the ever-expanding influence of China, the United States and India are deepening their long-standing collaborations in the realm of science. According to a report from Axios, this move underscores the Biden administration's strategy to establish a stable foothold in the Indo-Pacific region. Science and technology have become powerful tools in the quest for regional and global prominence.

The partnership between the US and India has a rich history of people-to-people and institute-to-institute collaborations, but recent developments indicate a shift toward government-to-government support, potentially facilitating more extensive cooperation.

Here is what you need to know

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the U.S., India, Israel, and the UAE jointly announced a new venture in the realm of space exploration, demonstrating the scope of their ambitions. During President Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit earlier this month, the two leaders unveiled a collaborative initiative focusing on biotechnology. They also introduced the India-U.S. Global Challenges Institute, a network of universities from both countries committed to advancing science and technology.

National Science Foundation is playing a crucial role

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has significantly contributed to this burgeoning partnership, investing nearly $150 million in over 200 joint projects with India over the past five years. This year alone, 35 projects have centered on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and edge computing, as highlighted by NSF director Sethuraman Panchanathan during his G20 visit to India. These efforts build upon an array of science, space, and emerging tech initiatives announced by both nations in the past year.

Indian diaspora in US is also playing a role

Fueling the growth of the U.S.-India research alliance is India's substantial diaspora in the United States. In 2019, more than 720,000 scientists and engineers of Indian origin immigrated to the U.S., constituting nearly 30% of the foreign-born STEM workforce in the country. This diaspora wields significant influence and plays key roles in institutions and organizations such as Google, IBM, CRISPR Therapeutics, the NSF, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

However, it's essential to note that China remains the primary scientific partner of the United States, even though the rate of collaboration has decelerated in recent times. As the United States and India deepen their scientific ties, the world watches with anticipation to see how these collaborations will shape the global landscape, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, where strategic positioning and technological prowess are paramount.